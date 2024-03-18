City State Bank Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

City State Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $235.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $179.27 and a 12 month high of $238.68.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

