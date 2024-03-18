Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.44

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 200507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNE. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,347,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 34,908 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,997,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

