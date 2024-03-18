CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Up 0.9%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.59. Approximately 13,746,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 35,215,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

CLSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CleanSpark news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,539,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,403.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,489. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $30,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

