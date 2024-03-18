Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of Clear Secure stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,707. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. Clear Secure has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.93.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Clear Secure by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

