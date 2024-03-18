ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIRFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

