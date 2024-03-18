CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 14th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
CLP Trading Up 0.9 %
CLPHY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.17. 32,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,850. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. CLP has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
CLP Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1446 dividend. This is a boost from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
CLP Company Profile
CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CLP
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Trading Halts Explained
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.