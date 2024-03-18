CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 14th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CLP Trading Up 0.9 %

CLPHY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.17. 32,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,850. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. CLP has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CLP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1446 dividend. This is a boost from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

