Cochlear Limited (COH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $2.00 on April 14th

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous interim dividend of $1.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

