Cochlear Limited (COH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $2.00 on April 14th

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous interim dividend of $1.55.
Cochlear Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.57.
Cochlear Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cochlear
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Semis, Nvidia Set for Big Moves as GTC Conference Kicks Off
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks About to Boom on Unusual Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.