Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 593,900 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.1 days.
Cogeco Communications Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of CGEAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.02. 346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,447. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96.
About Cogeco Communications
