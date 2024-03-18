Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 593,900 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.1 days.

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CGEAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.02. 346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,447. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

