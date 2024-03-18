Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 141,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 464,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth about $8,922,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $6,503,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 203.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,675 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,366,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 966,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

