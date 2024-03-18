Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 485.59% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHRS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.
