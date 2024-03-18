Coinmetro Token (XCM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,634.11

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and approximately $3,634.11 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00005585 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00025491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00015270 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,823.94 or 1.00150933 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010287 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00144366 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Coinmetro Token

Coinmetro Token is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

