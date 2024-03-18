Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Up 17.6% in February

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 14th total of 280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Color Star Technology Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of ADD stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. Color Star Technology has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Color Star Technology stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.72% of Color Star Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

