Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $23.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at $711,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Aaron James Deer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,942. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John F. Schultz bought 8,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $174,518.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,870 shares in the company, valued at $853,729.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after buying an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 91.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,985,000 after buying an additional 4,342,755 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $90,775,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $80,011,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $18.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

