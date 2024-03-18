Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,617,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,389,893. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

