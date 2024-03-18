Comparing Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) and Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) and Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Avid Bioservices has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acrivon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Acrivon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices -8.12% -5.18% -2.16% Acrivon Therapeutics N/A -32.39% -30.23%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices $140.94 million 2.82 $560,000.00 ($0.17) -37.00 Acrivon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.17 million ($2.67) -2.32

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Acrivon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Avid Bioservices has higher revenue and earnings than Acrivon Therapeutics. Avid Bioservices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acrivon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avid Bioservices and Acrivon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices 0 1 3 0 2.75 Acrivon Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 126.55%. Acrivon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.14, indicating a potential upside of 257.72%. Given Acrivon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acrivon Therapeutics is more favorable than Avid Bioservices.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avid Bioservices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acrivon Therapeutics beats Avid Bioservices on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support. It also provides various process development services, such as upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates. Its lead clinical candidate is ACR-368, a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2, which is in a potentially registrational Phase 2 trial across various tumor types, including platinum-resistant ovarian, endometrial, and bladder cancer. The company is also developing its preclinical stage pipeline programs targeting critical nodes in the DNA damage response and cell cycle regulation pathways, such as WEE1, a protein kinase and PKMYT1, a protein serine/threonine kinase. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

