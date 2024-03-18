Comparing Lavoro (LVRO) & Its Competitors

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lavoro to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lavoro and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion -$50.50 million -5.51 Lavoro Competitors $1.94 billion $32.37 million 8.95

Lavoro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lavoro. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.8% of Lavoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lavoro and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lavoro Competitors 120 538 458 6 2.31

Lavoro currently has a consensus price target of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 100.62%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 4.60%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lavoro is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Lavoro has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro’s rivals have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45% Lavoro Competitors -22.15% -42.20% -4.34%

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

