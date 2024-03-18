Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Compass from $2.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Compass alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COMP

Insider Activity

Compass Trading Down 14.3 %

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,470,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,441,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. Compass has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.93.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 70.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.