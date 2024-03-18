Compound Market Cap Reaches $642.51 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $642.51 million and $66.02 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for about $79.37 or 0.00116794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,094,852 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,094,803.86385363 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 77.74120669 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 477 active market(s) with $78,668,748.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

