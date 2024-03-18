Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 1,943 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 121.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.73. 5,075,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,953,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

