Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the period. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.40% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOM. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 75,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,965. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

