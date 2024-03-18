Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $15.75 Million Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up about 9.5% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $15,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.90. 73,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,711. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.