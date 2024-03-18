Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,191. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

