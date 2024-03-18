Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 202.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

