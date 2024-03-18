Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 4,217 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,026. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $38.97.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

