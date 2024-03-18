Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 4,726 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,373,000 after purchasing an additional 292,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,891,000 after acquiring an additional 115,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.75. 988,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,959. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

