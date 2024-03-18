Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 96,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.89. The company had a trading volume of 222,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,974. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.32.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

