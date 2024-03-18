Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,372,000 after buying an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after buying an additional 340,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,069,000 after buying an additional 72,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ED. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Shares of ED stock opened at $88.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

