Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Raised by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,014,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $88.99. 1,354,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

