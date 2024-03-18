Contrasting Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO)

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) and Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Aravive has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xilio Therapeutics has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Aravive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.4% of Aravive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive $9.14 million 0.32 -$76.32 million ($0.96) -0.04 Xilio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$88.22 million ($2.96) -0.23

This table compares Aravive and Xilio Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aravive has higher revenue and earnings than Xilio Therapeutics. Xilio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aravive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aravive and Xilio Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive 0 4 0 0 2.00 Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aravive presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33,565.84%. Given Aravive’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aravive is more favorable than Xilio Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Aravive and Xilio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive -569.65% N/A -99.65% Xilio Therapeutics N/A -104.69% -77.19%

Summary

Aravive beats Xilio Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The company also develops AVB-S6, a soluble Fc-fusion protein to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway. It has a license and collaboration agreement with WuXi Biologics (Hong Kong) Limited to identify and develop novel high-affinity bispecific antibodies targeting cancer and fibrosis; and license agreement with 3D Medicines Inc. to develop products that contain batiraxcept as the sole drug substance for the treatment of human oncological diseases in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors. The company also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a tumor-activated IL-2; and XTX301, an investigational tumor-activated, engineered IL-12 molecule. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

