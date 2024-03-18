Contrasting John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of John Wood Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares John Wood Group and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Wood Group N/A N/A N/A Ecopetrol 14.58% 10.31% 3.75%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Wood Group N/A N/A N/A $0.75 2.68 Ecopetrol $37.83 billion N/A $34.77 billion $2.33 4.64

This table compares John Wood Group and Ecopetrol’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than John Wood Group. John Wood Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for John Wood Group and Ecopetrol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Wood Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Ecopetrol 2 4 0 0 1.67

Ecopetrol has a consensus target price of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 7.41%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than John Wood Group.

Dividends

John Wood Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.0%. John Wood Group pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ecopetrol pays out 106.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats John Wood Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Wood Group

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences. The Operations segment offers decarbonisation, maintenance, modifications, brownfield engineering, asset management, and decommissioning services. The Consulting segment provides technical consulting, digital consulting, and energy asset and technology solutions. The Investment Services segment engages in industrial power and heavy civil engineering activities. John Wood Group PLC was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Free Report)

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.