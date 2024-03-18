Contrasting Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) & Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF)

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Otsuka and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otsuka N/A N/A N/A Merck & Co., Inc. 0.61% 9.33% 3.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Otsuka shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otsuka 0 0 0 0 N/A Merck & Co., Inc. 1 4 10 0 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Otsuka and Merck & Co., Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus price target of $129.14, indicating a potential upside of 6.27%. Given Merck & Co., Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Merck & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Otsuka.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Otsuka and Merck & Co., Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otsuka N/A N/A N/A $301.82 0.13 Merck & Co., Inc. $60.12 billion 5.12 $365.00 million $0.14 868.00

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Otsuka. Otsuka is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Otsuka pays an annual dividend of $55.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 145.4%. Merck & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Otsuka pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merck & Co., Inc. pays out 2,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Otsuka is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Otsuka on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices. It also provides clinical testing, medical equipment, food products, cosmetics, functional food products, chemical products, soft drinks, beverages, analytical and measurement instruments, nutritional products, vehicle headlight testers, synthetic resin molded products, paper products, and insecticide and toiletry products. In addition, the company offers IT solution services; adhesive tapes; flaky titanate and compounds; IV solutions; infusion and clinical nutrition products; hydrazine; plant-based food products; reinsurance underwriting services; wine; stable isotopes; food supplements; urinary tract health products; software and services for management of mental healthcare systems; anticancer drugs; terracess; bio-pesticides; dietetic food products; spring and mineral water; and polyolefin foams. Further, it engages in the warehousing and transport, medical device operational management, shared service, environmental health management, and venture capital and incubation businesses; rental of medical devices and related products; purchase and sale of agricultural products; import and export trading business; tuberculosis research and development activities; manufacturing and development of xenotransplantation products; and processing and marketing of functional films, as well as planning, design, production, and construction of ceramic boards and arts, ceramic walls, reliefs, terracotta, ceramic OT and portraits, and ceramic sign boards; and operation of travel agency, and Hotel Ridge and California Table. Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services, as well as digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products. The company serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions; and physicians, wholesalers, government entities, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, farmers, and pet owners. It has development and commercialization agreement for three of Daiichi Sankyo's deruxtecan ADC candidates, which include patritumab deruxtecan, ifinatamab deruxtecan, and raludotatug deruxtecan for the treatment of multiple solid tumors both as monotherapy and/or in combination with other treatments; and AstraZeneca PLC to co-development and co-commercialize AstraZeneca's Lynparza products for multiple cancer types, and Koselugo for multiple indications. The company also has a collaboration agreement with Eisai Co., Ltd., Bayer AG, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, as well Moderna, Inc. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey.

