Contrasting WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Everspin Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiSA Technologies $2.58 million 0.37 -$16.15 million N/A N/A Everspin Technologies $63.77 million 2.69 $9.05 million $0.42 19.26

Everspin Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than WiSA Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiSA Technologies -614.50% -629.23% -204.55% Everspin Technologies 14.20% 18.96% 15.09%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

WiSA Technologies has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for WiSA Technologies and Everspin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiSA Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

WiSA Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 21,718.18%. Everspin Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.33%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats WiSA Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc. in March 2022. WiSA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, aerospace, and data center markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

