Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.55. 257,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,705,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $51,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,668 shares of company stock worth $1,197,896. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239,887 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 124,185 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

