Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,630,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the February 14th total of 14,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter worth $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after buying an additional 99,405 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CLM stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.27. 1,137,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,106. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.48.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

