Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,890 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 86,043 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $56.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

