Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,134 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

T opened at $17.05 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

