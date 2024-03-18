Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.55 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

