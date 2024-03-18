Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,890 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $56.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.