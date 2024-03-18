Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after buying an additional 64,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,068,000 after buying an additional 57,011 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $330.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $228.25 and a 12-month high of $337.74. The firm has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

