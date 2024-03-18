Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

