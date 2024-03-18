Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $202.41 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

