Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,253 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.19 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.