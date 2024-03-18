Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 4.48% of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQS. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

Shares of BATS:FLQS opened at $39.05 on Monday. Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.02.

The Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US small-cap index based on a composite scores of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility. FLQS was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

