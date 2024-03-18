CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Bank of America

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $97.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,415,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.