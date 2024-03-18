CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.60 and last traded at $98.11. 431,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,153,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 106.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

