Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lifted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,683 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $732.62. 822,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,028. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $714.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $632.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $324.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,694 shares of company stock valued at $11,493,172 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

