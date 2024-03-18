Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.88.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.27. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 232.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

