Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Short Interest Up 13.2% in February

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the February 14th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.8 days.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

CVOSF stock remained flat at $11.02 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.