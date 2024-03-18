Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Short Interest Down 6.3% in February

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the February 14th total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 584.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 82,948 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of COYA stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

