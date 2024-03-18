Craig Hallum Boosts Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to $1.20

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $1.00 to $1.20 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Village Farms International Stock Up 16.9 %

Shares of VFF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,588. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $94.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.36. Village Farms International has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 194,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 999,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 545,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares during the period. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

