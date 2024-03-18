Craig Hallum Boosts Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to $1.20

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFFGet Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $1.00 to $1.20 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Village Farms International Stock Up 16.9 %

Shares of VFF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,588. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $94.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.36. Village Farms International has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 194,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 999,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 545,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares during the period. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Featured Stories

